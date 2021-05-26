Cancel
Oswego, NY

Port City to fix ‘zombie properties,’ demo pair of homes

By STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
 8 days ago

OSWEGO — A Port City program aimed at renovating run-down properties with code violations is coming back for a third round. The Zombie Home Repair Program (ZHRP) is aimed at repairing vacant and dilapidated properties throughout Oswego, and Mayor Billy Barlow said Monday the city would use $35,000 to renovate up to four properties. Barlow introduced in 2018 the city’s Blight Reduction Loan Program (BRLP), a similar revolving loan program that authorizes city officials to bring vacant blighted properties into code compliance, and councilors approved that program in 2019, paving the way for the Zombie Home program.

