Letter: People will decide

One would think that the result of our presidential election is based solely on the vote of the American people, that the candidate who gets the most electoral votes is the winner. Whether the loser concedes or not, shouldn’t make any difference – it’s the people, not the candidate, who decide. But Trump has discerned that, by non-concession, he can turn a defeat into a money faucet. He says, donate to me to fight this fraud, but not to the GOP, write your checks directly to DJT! Talk about GoFundMe, this amounts to GoFraudMe. Absolutely incredible that so many Republicans have fallen for this sham. They talk about “moving on” after January 6, yet they cannot move on after November 3.