Letter: People will decide

ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont is defying his caucus’ calls for more taxes because 70 percent of voters approve of his positions and management, according to a March 2021 Sacred Heart poll. As with any dispute, we can measure the success of these things with the upcoming elections. Robert Ensign III.

www.ncadvertiser.com
Politicsnsarrow.com

Letter to the editor

The For the People Act of 2021 is a substantial and bold electoral reform bill which would strengthen our democracy! It was passed by the House of Representatives on March 3 and then introduced to the Senate on March 17. It would make sure that the Voting Rights Act of 1965’s protections are restored.
ElectionsWVNews

Dutchess letter

If you believe in voter suppression of any kind, you need to leave and live in a third-world country or a communist country. Many people don’t vote, but, by golly, they have the right to!. If you believe minimum wage is enough, then your self-worth is even less. If you...
U.S. PoliticsColumbus Dispatch

Letters: Extra government benefits encourage people not to work

Senatorial candidate Jane Timken made the contention that our educational system throughout Ohio is teaching and promoting critical race theory, which pits one group, i.e. one race, against another and is a gateway to socialism. Meanwhile, in the same edition of The Dispatch, we find an article describing a yard-waste...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Disabled man faces tough choices after Missouri GOP fails to expand Medicaid” (May 21): Missouri is now one of only 13 states that withholds Medicaid from adults living in poverty who don’t have children, whether they have jobs or not. Most of the money for Medicaid expansion would come from the federal government.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Sen. Lee’s argument against For the People Act is based on falsehoods

In response to a letter that I wrote to Sen. Mike Lee concerning bill HR 1 (For the People Act of 2021), his reply included the following:. “This bill would assert the ability of the federal government to micromanage state elections and undermine the integrity of state election systems by dismantling all voter verification and systematically increasing the opportunities for voter fraud.”
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: People should get vaccine — and prove it

It’s too bad the mask mandate has been dropped. I don’t trust you to have met the guideline for inoculations, so I will continue to wear a mask anyway. I think any employer or restaurant owner should require people to prove they have had both shots by requiring them to show their vaccination cards.
Presidential Electiontucson.com

Letter: GoFraudMe

One would think that the result of our presidential election is based solely on the vote of the American people, that the candidate who gets the most electoral votes is the winner. Whether the loser concedes or not, shouldn’t make any difference – it’s the people, not the candidate, who decide. But Trump has discerned that, by non-concession, he can turn a defeat into a money faucet. He says, donate to me to fight this fraud, but not to the GOP, write your checks directly to DJT! Talk about GoFundMe, this amounts to GoFraudMe. Absolutely incredible that so many Republicans have fallen for this sham. They talk about “moving on” after January 6, yet they cannot move on after November 3.
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: A privilege

My experiences have proven to me that being an American citizen is a privilege. Being taught what the role of a citizen is supposed to do in school is just a start. Without the parents of these sponges of learning actually being an example to follow, these ideals are lost. It has been proven many times that humans become what they are fed, whether or not that feed is for the body or the brain.
Elizabethtown, PALancaster Online

The people have spoken (letter)

I believe it’s time for the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors to get off of their liberal, left-wing soapbox and to cease disparaging Elizabethtown Area school board candidates Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth. The people have spoken!. Please be a little more sensitive to your readers. They are the ones who...
MinoritiesPioneer Press

Letters: Few have paid in advance as the Hmong people did

I wonder now where many of my fellow citizens, who (20 years ago) were whining about the large influx of Hmong and other Southeast Asians, were themselves a half century ago. If any of them, or any of their relations were in the armed forces or in the pool of young men anticipating the draft, they should have been aware that Hmong and other peoples of Southeast Asia were risking, and often losing, their lives and the lives of their families for the benefit of us and our government’s policies.
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Carroll Foy would put people, justice first

We can count on Del. Jennifer Caroll Foy as our next governor because she has borne the brunt of injustice and has always fought for a more just Virginia. Del. Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg — which she says was “a community fighting every day just to get by.” Carroll Foy says that people there worked multiple jobs to barely make ends meet and that schools were not equipped with the resources they needed. In Carroll Foy’s own home, she says, the family had to cut her grandma’s “lifesaving prescription drugs in half some months so they could afford both the medication and their mortgage.”
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Insulted by letter

In response to Gerard Weiss' vision of Memorial Day (May 30 letter to the editor, "Memorial Day vision): he should be ashamed of himself and the Observer-Reporter should be ashamed of itself for printing such garbage! How dare he politicize such a day of remembrance. That was just sick and disgusting.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Help decide Ohio's congressional district boundaries

Bob Gibbs represents Congressional District 7. And District 7 includes most of Stark County, plus Tuscarawas, Coshocton, Holmes and Knox counties. It loops south and west around Wayne to tack on Huron, Richland, Ashland and Medina counties. Stark residents are competing against all of those other areas for our elected...
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Don't sell your vote - People died for it

I and others frequently comment on the shenanigans and misdeeds of politicians; members of the opposite party. We curse and correct them in their lies and hypocrisy. That will never stop. I will use my free speech when the occasion calls for it, often as it may be. However, and...
Warrenton, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Misleading

Re: College tuition increase and COVID19 surcharge: If there is any misleading going on about these topics, it’s being done by David Oser (The Astorian, May 13). A reading of board minutes over the last 12 months will show that both were discussed as options by the board. A check...
Presidential Electiontucson.com

Letter: Timing and Tactics

Timing is the difference between success and failure in everything in life. Today, the Biden administration is a byproduct of the Left. The Big Lie is a phrase that often appears in many of this newspaper’s Letters to the Editor. Saul Alinsky’s eleventh tactics rule states, “if you push a...
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Letter to the Editor: ‘Anti-riot law’ clearly directed at certain people

In the USA, laws are a response to a generally felt need. The “anti-riot law” does not meet this criterion, because current laws cover riotous behavior. Instead, it seems aimed at certain kinds of behavior, which gives the enforcer (the cops) the job of interpreting the law, which is the courts’ duty.
Charleston, WVMetro News

County clerks send US senators letters opposing For the People Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A majority of West Virginia county clerks have signed letters to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in opposition to a broad voting proposal. The House of Representatives passed its version of the For the People Act in March, which would require states...
Jefferson County, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Geiger letter

What a sad day when a great local paper prints a so called “news article” from a known animal rights propagandist and then fails to label it as such. The opinion piece, “Why meat and dairy corporations are the Achilles’ heel of Biden’s climate plan,” published in the May 19, 2021, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union, was repurposed from the Los Angeles Times. In publishing it in the Daily Jefferson County Union, the item reads as if it was written by a staff member of the Los Angeles Times. What’s missing is the real byline from the author, Viveca Morris. The Los Angeles Times at least noted that Morris is the Executive Director at the Law, Ethics, & Animals Program at the Yale Law School. That’s just the half of it. In Morris’s online bio at Yale, she writes that she focuses on how “the force of law can be leveraged to address industrialized abuses of animals, people, and the environment.”