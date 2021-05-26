Cancel
Columbia, MO

Jefferson City pools ready for holiday weekend, Columbia struggles with staffing

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation department is preparing to open pools for Memorial Day Weekend.

Assistant Director of Programs with JC Parks Aaron Grefrath said the group is looking forward to getting back open to the public and are hopeful they can do so under normal operating procedures.

Grefrath said the department has seen day camp and summer sport numbers back to where they were pre-pandemic, if not higher. The assistant director says he's hoping this also translates to how many people visit the pool this summer.

JC Parks said it will ensure the safety of not only its staff but also those who visit. Grefrath said while in previous years staff may have still came in if they felt under the weather, they will be taking illness more seriously this coming summer.

Pools are fully staffed with life guards, Grefrath said he credits this to his team starting the process early.

The hiring will continue throughout the summer and with Jefferson City Schools letting out, Grefrath said they were able to hire around an additional 115 employees from the district.

At the same time, the City of Columbia is struggling in finding lifeguards.

According to a press release, the opening date for Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center has been delayed from May 29 to Wednesday, June 9.

The press release also said Douglass Family Aquatic Center will open July 1 if enough lifeguards are hired beforehand.

"We’re experiencing the same challenges with hiring staff that many are facing right now," said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs. "If we don’t have adequate staffing at our pools to ensure safety for our pool users, then that leaves us no choice but to shorten our pool season and possibly not open some facilities. These are difficult decisions but we are hopeful we will still be able to add staff for the summer."

The department is hosting four training sessions for those looking to become a lifeguard, with those dates set for:

  • May 25-27
  • June 4-6
  • June 14-16
  • June 18-20

The training sessions are free of charge, and those looking to register can call 573.874.7460. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years of age.

