Construction starts on supportive housing project Ballard Crossing

Ballard Crossing Plymouth Housing

The latest project to add more supportive housing in Seattle has broken ground in Ballard.

The Ballard Crossing is a project of Plymouth Housing, a non-profit, independent organization formed to develop and operate housing for those facing homelessness. Ballard Crossing will include 79 supportive housing units and is being built at 6400 15th Ave NW. The development site is the former location of Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning and Fuzzy Wuzzy Rug Cleaning.

Ballard Crossing is one of many new permanent housing developments in the works around Seattle: Over the next few years, the city plans to 599 new supportive housing units. Seattle’s Office of Housing will commit about $60 million from the Seattle Housing levy along with state and federal resources to build and operate the housing, which will be distributed amongst six buildings around the city.

The Inland Group will be operating the 10,000-square-foot site, which will be five stories with 79 units and ground-level retail. The architect will be Clark Barnes. This will be the first Plymouth building outside the downtown corridor in the history of the organization. The organization currently operates several supportive housing apartments; some are studios, while others are single rooms with shared kitchens and gardens. Some of the buildings also have on-site medical offices which are staffed by nurses or doctors from Neighborcare Health or Harborview Medical Center.

"Ballard Crossing provides people a permanent place to live with the support they need. This building will serve some of our most vulnerable neighbors, giving them a safe place to come inside and call home," Seattle District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss said about the project. "With shops at street level and housing above, Plymouth has done an excellent job knitting this project into the fabric of the neighborhood."

"Access to affordable housing continues to be a challenge for so many of our neighbors," Jennifer Muzia, Ballard Food Bank Executive Director said about the development. "The addition of 79 apartments of permanent and supportive housing is critical to addressing the homelessness crisis."

Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) offers non-time limited affordable housing and voluntary supportive services that may include counseling, behavioral and physical health support, and alcohol and drug treatment. The units in Ballard will be purpose-built to house single adults who have experienced homelessness. Other areas to receive PSH units are Greenwood (66 units), Green Lake (124 units), Bitter Lake (100 units), and Lake City (125 units).

"This project proves that innovation, resources, and strong partnerships can make a difference for both individuals and our entire community," Mayor Jenny Durkan said about the project. "Congratulations to Plymouth Housing and Inland Group for advancing to this critical milestone."

Rendering courtesy Plymouth Housing