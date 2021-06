It is no secret that Liverpool have been searching in the market for a new centre-back ahead of the upcoming summer window. The Reds have been on the wrong end of an injury crisis for the majority of the season which saw Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez suffer from season ending injuries. This forced Jurgen Klopp to play Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who has recently been ruled out for the remainder of the season, as central defenders instead of their preferred midfield roles.