Allulose is an interesting sweetener, one of the handful of non- or minimally-caloric sweeteners on our list of preferred sweetening agents in the Wheat Belly lifestyle. Allulose is a naturally occurring sugar found in small quantities in some fruit such as figs and raisins. While some sweeteners such as stevia can introduce some “off” flavors (some people perceive a metallic aftertaste) or the cooling effect of erythritol, allulose is like monk fruit in that it yields sweetness with no odd tastes or sensations. While allulose is a (monosaccharide) sugar, it is minimally metabolized and is excreted unchanged. Despite this, by FDA regulations, any food that contains allulose will list it on the nutrition panel as a carbohydrate, but not as a sugar—confusing, yes.