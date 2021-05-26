Falcons: PFF ranks Deion Jones inside the top ten linebackers
Every offseason, Pro Football Focus breaks down the best players at each position heading into the season. We’ve seen Matt Ryan crack the top ten quarterbacks, and two offensive linemen — Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom — also ranked among the best in the league at their respective positions. Now, on the defensive side of the ball, another Falcon has made a top ten list, as Deion Jones came in at number seven among linebackers.www.sportstalkatl.com