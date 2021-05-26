Is the Falcons relationship with Julio Jones salvageable?

As of now, the situation between the Falcons and Julio Jones is passed the boiling point; it’s already exploded. I would say that happened when Shannon Sharpe unexpectedly called Julio Jones on live television and asked the All-Pro wide receiver if he wanted to stay in Atlanta, to which Jones responded, “I’m outta here.” Whether what Sharpe did was legal or not is an entirely different story, and that’s something Fox Sports will have to deal with moving forward, but there’s no way for Julio to take back what he revealed to the entire world Monday morning, which is that he has a strong desire to play elsewhere in 2021 and beyond.