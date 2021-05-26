Grand Prairie ISD Will Serve up Good Nutrition for Local Children This Summer
This summer, Grand Prairie ISD will connect children 18 years old and younger with healthy meals at no cost to the child. Seamless Summer Option (SSO) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in Texas by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.grapevinesource.com