Grand Prairie ISD Will Serve up Good Nutrition for Local Children This Summer

After a record-breaking year of providing “to-go” meals for children in and around the Lima/Allen County area, the Lima City Schools are back at it again. The summer lunch program started Tuesday with on-site dining at four city schools for children 18 years and under. The hot meals will be Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents can also get pick-up-only meals on Mondays and Wednesdays at North and Freedom Elementary. Parents are thankful for the provided meals.