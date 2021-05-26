Cancel
Better cybersecurity means finding the “unknown unknowns”

By MIT Technology Review Insights
MIT Technology Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputing today is a complex and expansive web of hardware, software, and cloud services—so vast that many businesses don’t know what they’re running where. That’s a big problem.

www.technologyreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Software#Cloud Services#Cloud Computing#Computing Today#Hardware#Businesses#Unknown
News Break
Technology
Related
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

The Known and Unknown Costs of CI Testing

Christopher Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency talk about the very real security threat disinformation can cause. Live at DevOps Connect 2021 on May 19. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR BLOG. Get our new blogs delivered straight to your inbox. THANKS FOR SIGNING UP!. We’ll make sure...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to remove Unknown Locale keyboard in Windows 10

There is a strange error reported by some users lately about an Unknown Locale keyboard wherein this unknown locale is listed in their keyboard list – but doesn’t show up in any of the language settings. The common one being reported is the qaa-Latn locale. In this post today, we will learn how to remove this unknown locale from your PC.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic and AWS Collaborate to Transform Security for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Threat Protection

Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced the availability of a new multi-cloud and hybrid threat protection offering powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The solution, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS, is built on the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform and incorporates its security intelligence portfolio, which includes compliance, security analytics, and Cloud SIEM technologies with out-of-the-box integration with key AWS security services, and integrations with cloud-based SaaS and on-premises security services. The new solution is available in AWS Marketplace and provides deep insights to eliminate security blind spots across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to enhance security posture, and reduce an organization’s risk profile.
Technologyaithority.com

Protegrity Announces Availability in AWS Marketplace

Protegrity, a global leader in data security, announced the availability of three Protegrity products in AWS Marketplace: Protegrity Discover, Cloud Protect for Amazon Redshift, and Cloud Protect for Snowflake. With AWS Marketplace availability, Protegrity is making it easier than ever for customers to discover and protect their sensitive data in the cloud. Companies can embrace the cloud with confidence knowing that data will remain secure—no matter where it moves, how it is applied, or how it is stored in cloud systems. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
ComputersComputer Weekly

Oracle debuts low-cost Arm compute instances

Oracle is offering Arm-based compute services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to address the growing number of workloads designed to take advantage of the price and performance benefits of the Arm architecture. Called OCI Ampere A1 Compute, the service will provide Arm compute instances powered by Ampere Computing’s Altra processors...
TechnologyNetwork World

Improving User and Machine Experiences Using Automated Incident Detection

As customers return to stores, restaurants, and public venues, companies are increasingly leveraging mobile point-of-service tools to acquire and retain customers and run back-office operations. Whether it’s a mobile point-of-sale terminal, a portable receipt printer, or a wireless inventory barcode scanner, the business-critical roles played by these devices requires always-on network access and always-up application performance.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Azure Data Factory: An Amazing Data Migration Tool

Data sources ingest data in different sizes and shapes across on-premises and in the cloud, including product data, historical customer behaviour data, and user data. Enterprise could store these data in data storage services like Azure Blob store, an on-premises SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and many more. This blog...
SoftwareeWeek

Why Every Cloud Customer Needs FinOps

Most large and midsize companies decided long ago that cloud infrastructure and applications would play an important role in how they work, innovate and support customers. Gartner has estimated the scope of this commitment: worldwide, end users will spend $332 billion on cloud software in 2021, up from $270 billion in 2020.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

TBConsulting Deploys IT Infrastructure in the Cloud for a Biomedical Diagnostic Startup in Record Time.

TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed IT Infrastructure in weeks, not months. TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed HIPAA-compliant networking, data storage, cybersecurity, and business operations systems to allow a medical diagnostic startup to go from lease signing to live in just three weeks.
Softwareaithority.com

CATALYST Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Deliver Geospatial Insights to Decision Makers

CATALYST, a PCI Geomatics brand, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to take satellite-based earth observation intelligence to the mainstream business community via AWS Cloud. The CATALYST-AWS collaboration will deliver actionable geoscience analytics to users with any level of technical expertise. CATALYST and AWS’s disruptive approach will make geospatial...
ComputersComputerworld

CTO Advisor: Comparison of VMware Cloud Options

The CTO Advisor team walks through key findings of their team’s VMware cloud research and testing. The cloud provider’s approach to hybrid infrastructure and application modernization. How the resource learning curve to deploy and manage each solution varies widely and is highly dependent on the operations team’s knowledge of the...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Microsoft buys ReFirm Labs to boost IoT security with firmware analysis

Microsoft has acquired firmware security startup ReFirm Labs to boost its security capabilities for protecting internet of things and intelligent edge devices. The intelligent edge — made up of cloud-connected devices capable of specialized tasks — have opened up a new attack surface, David Weston, Microsoft’s director of enterprise and operating system security, told VentureBeat. Attacks targeting sensitive information such as credentials and encryption keys stored in memory are on the rise, and Microsoft has spent the past few years “securing the operating system below the operating system,” he said.
ComputersPosted by
The Press

Supermicro Introduces Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions Delivering Pre-Defined and Pre-Tested @ Scale Data Center Configurations for Cloud, AI, and 5G/Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, has turn-key, pre-defined, pre-tested, and validated rack-level solutions for the most demanding workloads found in advanced data center environments. Supermicro offers complete racks pre-configured with the latest servers, storage, networking equipment, cabling, software configurations, and management infrastructure designed and built by a global in-house staff of data center experts.
EconomyCSO

IDC Business Value Study: The Business Value of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse

To address the mounting complexity and almost paralyzing amount of effort required to mount and maintain an enterprise data warehouse, Oracle is offering to its customers a machine-learning powered, self-managing data warehouse system called Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW), which runs in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). IDC investigated the benefits realized by a global list of Oracle ADW customers by conducting a business value study to determine both cost savings and business benefits realized by the use of Oracle ADW.
ComputersComputerworld

VMware Cloud on AWS: Simplify your cloud journey and innovate faster

VMware Cloud on AWS gives businesses the ability to successfully run, manage and secure production applications in a seamlessly integrated hybrid IT environment. Has it become more important than ever to accelerate the migration of mission-critical workloads to the cloud at scale? Are you looking to leverage cloud benefits without re-factoring or re-architecting your workloads? VMware Cloud on AWS might be the solution you need!
Softwarebostonnews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessTechCrunch

Cognigy raises $44M to scale its enterprise-focused conversational AI platform

Cognigy, which provides a low-code conversational AI platform that notably can be used flexibly across a range of applications and geographies — it supports 120 languages; it can be used in external or internal service applications; it can support voice services but also chatbots; it provides real-time assistance for human agents and usage analytics or fully automated responses; it can integrate with standard call center software, and also with RPA packages; and it can be run in the cloud or on-premise — has closed a round of $44 million, funding that it will be using to continue scaling its business internationally.