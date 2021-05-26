Better cybersecurity means finding the “unknown unknowns”

Protegrity, a global leader in data security, announced the availability of three Protegrity products in AWS Marketplace: Protegrity Discover, Cloud Protect for Amazon Redshift, and Cloud Protect for Snowflake. With AWS Marketplace availability, Protegrity is making it easier than ever for customers to discover and protect their sensitive data in the cloud. Companies can embrace the cloud with confidence knowing that data will remain secure—no matter where it moves, how it is applied, or how it is stored in cloud systems. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).