NBCU News Group Renews Deal With Stations; Affiliate News Service NewsChannel Will Undergo a Reorg

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 12 days ago

NBCUniversal News Group is renewing its deal with roughly 200 affiliates across the country. In light of this new deal, NBC’s affiliate news service NBC NewsChannel will undergo a reorg. As is the case with most reorgs, a number of editorial staffers are being laid off. That said, there are...

www.adweek.com
