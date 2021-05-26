Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Rush Taught Us to Ask: Who Benefits from a BLM Celebration at the White House?

Rush Limbaugh
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEN: The interesting thing about yesterday, because this was the anniversary of the tragic death of George Floyd and President Biden had hoped to mark the day by signing a police reform bill. You may remember that he spoke of that. He said, a year from now we will have a reform bill. But lawmakers continue to negotiate the terms of the legislation. And this is according to David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition. Translation: The Democrats can’t get jack done.

www.rushlimbaugh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Guns#Defund The Police#The White House#House Lawmakers#White Racism#Democrats#Senate#The Oval Office#American#Blm#Legislation#White Officers#God#President Biden#Portland Police#Irony#Systemic Racism#Systematic Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & Courtsfox32chicago.com

Bill to ban BLM flag at US embassies introduced by House Republicans

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the House of Representatives have introduced the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021, which is designed to prohibit certain "political" flags, like the Black Lives Matter flag, from flying at diplomatic and consular posts around the world. This comes after the State Department issued a memo...
U.S. Politicsnewsitem.com

Who benefits? US debates fairest way to share spare vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting — with growing impatience — to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.
Congress & Courtsmichaelsavage.com

New bill to ban BLM flags from US embassies

A Staten Island lawmaker has introduced a new bill that would ban Black Lives Matter — and other “political” — flags from flying atop United States embassies. Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis introduced The Stars and Stripes Act of 2021 Friday as a response to a decision by the State Department to fly the group’s flags at their embassies around the world to mark the one year anniversary of the police custody murder of George Floyd.
Virginia StatePOLITICO

How Virginia Dems might elect 3 white men

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Maya King, Zach Montellaro, Sabrina Rodriguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family? It’s primary day in two East Coast states: New Jersey and Virginia. These are the only states with gubernatorial elections on the 2021 calendar, providing the only statewide previews of the electoral mood one year ahead of the all-important midterms next year.
Washington, DCCNBC

Capitol Police didn't act on warnings Trump backers would breach Capitol, target Democrats, report says

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police leaders learned that Trump supporters were discussing ways to infiltrate tunnels around the complex and target Democratic members of Congress on Jan. 6 but failed to act on the threats, according to a new Senate report summing up what it says were profound intelligence and security failures that contributed to one of the worst incidents of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.
POTUSMSNBC

Team Trump is noticeably short on team members

Donald Trump recently exited the confines of Mar-a-Lago, following a familiar path traveled by many snowbirds: the former president relocated for the summer to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. From a distance, it's easy to imagine Trump surrounded by a small army of sycophantic former White House aides,...
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...