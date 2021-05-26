Rush Taught Us to Ask: Who Benefits from a BLM Celebration at the White House?
KEN: The interesting thing about yesterday, because this was the anniversary of the tragic death of George Floyd and President Biden had hoped to mark the day by signing a police reform bill. You may remember that he spoke of that. He said, a year from now we will have a reform bill. But lawmakers continue to negotiate the terms of the legislation. And this is according to David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition. Translation: The Democrats can’t get jack done.www.rushlimbaugh.com