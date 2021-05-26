Marco Rubio Echoes Rush, Sounds Alarm on Critical Race Theory

KEN: Florida Senator Marco Rubio was on Fox this morning, and he pointed out that we’re teaching a generation of kids all the wrong things. RUBIO: This is what I think we should be teaching people at universities. I think we should be teaching them, we agree, engineering. I think we should be teaching them biology. I think we should be teaching them science, engineering, math, other technological fields. I think we should be teaching people the skills they need to find a good paying job and contribute to their community, their families, and their country in the twenty-first century.