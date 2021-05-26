The Surprising Job Tom Hanks Had Before He Was Famous

Tom Hanks is an American icon who transcends beyond his movie roles, as evidenced in 2020 when he became the first Hollywood star to admit to being diagnosed with COVID-19. The night that announcement was made on Twitter, the world seemed to change, as it understood the gravity of what was happening. But Hanks' fame didn't come easy and when he was in high school he made money any way he could. That job from before he was ever famous would eventually make a comeback in his life in the summer of 2020.