Researchers have discovered what not to do if you’re moving back in with your parents

There's at least one thing that you always have to eat or drink when you're feeling well. What are your top go-to foods when you're not feeling good?. Over the past week, we had a sinus infection roll through my house affecting my youngest and my wife. Obviously, my wife has certain things that always likes to have when she's not feeling well, and my daughters have their things. But, it got me thinking about myself and I do in fact have go-to things when I'm sick.