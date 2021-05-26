Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Researchers have discovered what not to do if you’re moving back in with your parents

By Arianne Cohen
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn further proof that no topic is too domestic for scholarly analysis, researchers discovered how to navigate moving back in with your parents. “We think the findings are valuable because they provide some guidelines people can use to help ensure that ‘moving back home’ is a step forward instead of a step backward,” says Lynsey Romo, an associate professor of communication at North Carolina State University, who has coauthored a paper called “A Normative Approach to Understanding How ‘Boomerang Kids’ Communicatively Negotiate Moving Back Home.” Spoiler alert: Many do not negotiate well.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Adult Education#University Education#Connected Home#Emerging Adulthood#Adult Children#Professor#Boomerang Kids#Specific Ways#Scholarly Analysis#Communication#Baseline#Approach#Strategies#Spoiler Alert#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Mental Healthourcommunitynow.com

Re-Entry Anxiety: What Is It, and Do You Have It?

I think I'll just stay here under the bed, thanks. As states are loosening their public health safety mandates, you've probably heard a new addition to all the pandemic lingo: re-entry anxiety. This term refers to a feeling of nervousness people may have after a year of relative isolation. Many are still fearful of exposure to COVID, and going back into public with fewer safety measures can feel dangerous.
Mental HealthThrive Global

What To Do If You Have Clinically Depressed Loved Ones

The best description I ever heard about clinical depression was from a suffering friend who told me that he felt as if he was in a cave, chipping himself out with a teaspoon, little by little. You can never solve another person’s problems; however, what you can do, is be a support.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

What to Do When Your Boss Is Ignoring You

Being in a situation where your boss ignores you or disrespects you isn’t fun, and over time, it can negatively impact your self-esteem, your mental wellbeing, and your job. So what do you do if you feel like your boss is avoiding you and sidelining your ideas — especially if the shift is sudden?
Kidskidsvt.com

Should You Adjust Your Parenting Style to Your Child's Personality?

Raising kids can be tricky enough, which may leave some parents wondering why Dr. David Rettew chose to name his new book Parenting Made Complicated: What Science Really Knows About the Greatest Debates of Early Childhood. But if moms and dads want a research-based parenting guide that's tailored to each child's temperament, they shouldn't be put off by the title.
Kidscsmng.com

Parents: Do you know where your children are?

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — One of my favorite aspects of this time of year is being able to enjoy being outside. The weather is getting warm, we all start seeing the neighborhood kids in their yards, or out riding their bikes, and throwing the football in the yard, etc. Unfortunately, we also sometimes see young children wandering around the streets alone, or left unattended in vehicles.
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

‘Boomerang Kids’: When an Adult Child Moves Back Home

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a scenario fraught with potential conflict: Moving back home as an adult can be tough – on both the grown children and their parents. But it can also come with opportunities, as long as expectations are established early, say some "boomerang kids"...
ScienceTelegraph

What actually happens when you leave your body to medical research?

Captain Sir Tom Moore became the nation’s hero during lockdown, after he raised £38.9million for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden. Yet perhaps his most selfless act has come in death. Official probate documents reveal that Captain Tom has chosen to donate his body to medical research after passing away aged 100 in February.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

How to Deal with Social Exhaustion When You’re an Introvert

Social exhaustion can make you feel tired, dull, and irritated. Here’s how to manage and prevent it. Social interaction can fuel some people, especially extroverts. To introverts, the same level of social interaction can be draining instead. While introverts can appreciate socializing, they invest a lot of energy trying to...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

What To Do When You’re Being Sidelined In A Relationship

This article is written for those of you who have endured the heartbreaking and icky misery of getting phased out from somebody’s life. Perhaps by having your expectations managed down over time, or by finding yourself gradually getting confined to particular ‘time slots’ with someone who was previously excited to see you. Often, this happens without prior warning. Worst of all, it happens without you having any control over it.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Improve Mental Health. What benefits does it bring us?

Emotional health is a fundamental part of our overall health. For this reason, it is important that we know how to take care of it. Improving mental health will bring us important benefits to our body. Next, we show you a series of tips for the well-being of your mind.
HealthPosted by
101.5 WPDH

What Are Your Go-To Foods When You’re Not Feeling Good?

There's at least one thing that you always have to eat or drink when you're feeling well. What are your top go-to foods when you're not feeling good?. Over the past week, we had a sinus infection roll through my house affecting my youngest and my wife. Obviously, my wife has certain things that always likes to have when she's not feeling well, and my daughters have their things. But, it got me thinking about myself and I do in fact have go-to things when I'm sick.
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Give Your Gut What It Needs and Maybe It Will Do The Same For You

There seems to be an ever-expanding pool of research indicating that your gut health can influence how you think, feel, and function. But if you want to have a chance at the benefits, you have to give it what it needs. The magic that fuels your guts action is not...
Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: What advice do you have for this year’s graduates?

Millions of high school and college students will graduate in coming weeks. What advice would you give them about the future they face?. Email your 500-word essay by Wednesday to yoursay@sduniontribune.com or use the form below and we may publish it in the newspaper and online.
Public HealthEureka Times-Standard

COVID Q&A: What to do if you lose your vaccine card

With California quickly reopening, and businesses increasingly requiring proof of vaccines from employees and customers, it’s time to remember where you stashed your precious COVID-19 vaccination card. It could soon become like a second ticket required for sporting events, international travel and a return to some semblance of normalcy. So what happens if you lost it — or the dog ate it — or maybe you never got a card in the first place? Now what?