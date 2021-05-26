UTPB dance team auditions deadline extended

Theatre 29 is extending the application deadline for their wildly successful Summer Youth Theatre program. Reporter Gary Daigneault tells you how to sign up…. The applications deadline for the 2021 season of Theatre 29’s award winning Summer Youth Theatre program has been extended. Theatre 29 has extended the application deadline to 5:00 pm Friday, June 25. the 2021 Summer Youth Theatre program, will run July 5-August 8 following all CDC and California Public Health guidelines for day camps. The community theatre welcomes students, age 7-17 for a five-week intensive course in all aspects of live theatrical production, which will culminate in presentations of Disney’s newest stage musical “Moana Jr.” the weekend of August 6-8. Masking and social distancing for all unvaccinated participants will be required. Tuition is $60 per student with scholarships available, download the application at theatre29.org.