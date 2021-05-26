Cancel
UTPB dance team auditions deadline extended

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 28 days ago

The video submission deadline for the University of Texas Permian Basin dance team has been extended until 5 p.m. June 1. They can be sent to falconspirit@utpb.edu. Finalists will be notified by June 2. In-person tryouts for finalists is June 5. Finalists must be admitted to UTPB by the June...

