Sussex County HS Grad, Singer, Movie Blogger Matthew Epperly Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage At 24

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
More than $12,000 has been raised for the final expenses of Matthew Epperly, who died of a brain hemorrhage at 24. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Sussex County high school graduate, singer and movie blogger Matthew R. Epperly died May 13 from a brain hemorrhage at the age of 24.

Born at Newton Hospital, Epperly graduated from High Point Regional High School, where he participated in theater and chorus, his obituary says.

Epperly was known for his love of music, theater and movies and ran a movie review blog, his memorial says.

In addition to running his blog, Epperly worked at a theater in Matamoras, PA, and had a second job at the Ross's Corner Quik Chek at the time of his death, according to his obit.

“Matthew was a great son and brother…He was the kind of guy who friends could come to for advice,” his obituary says.

As of Wednesday, more than $12,000 had been raised for Epperly’s final expenses on a GoFundMe created by his mother, Jazmin Baez.

“He was known to be kind, responsible, hardworking, and a light to everyone who knew him,” Baez writes.

“He will be missed by his friends, teachers, and most importantly his family.”

In addition to his mother, Epperly is survived by his father, Robert Epperly; his siblings, Josh, Isabel, Johnny and Chris; his Godfather Franco Lombardo, and numerous close friends.

