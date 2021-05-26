Here's How Much The Friends Cast Is Really Being Paid For The Reunion Special

The cast of "Friends" is officially getting back together, and the unscripted reunion show has fans over the moon with excitement. It only took 17 years after the show ended for the gang to get back together and reminisce over the hit NBC series, which ended up being a pop culture phenomenon. The series still gets a ton of viewers thanks to streaming services such as HBO Max and Netflix, and new fans are being created every day thanks to the show's reruns. The entire cast of the series, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry all showed up for the reunion special, which was said to earn them a big chunk of change. While the cast members have all gone on to have careers in both television and movies, their bank accounts weren't always swelling.