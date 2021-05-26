Braves: Spender Strider continues to flash dominant stuff

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.