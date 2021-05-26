Braves: Spender Strider continues to flash dominant stuff
If you’re not already on the Spencer Strider hype train, it’s time to hop on. The Braves fourth-round pick from last year has done nothing but dominate in the first three outings of his pro-career and is looking like he could be a fast-riser through the system. Through two starts entering last night, the former Clemson Tiger had pitched six innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out 17, and he continued that dominance on Tuesday, which was the longest outing of his professional career thus far.www.sportstalkatl.com