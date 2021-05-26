Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves: Spender Strider continues to flash dominant stuff

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not already on the Spencer Strider hype train, it’s time to hop on. The Braves fourth-round pick from last year has done nothing but dominate in the first three outings of his pro-career and is looking like he could be a fast-riser through the system. Through two starts entering last night, the former Clemson Tiger had pitched six innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out 17, and he continued that dominance on Tuesday, which was the longest outing of his professional career thus far.

www.sportstalkatl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Hits#Night Time#Flash#Triple Digits#Clemson Tiger#Dominance#High 90s Heat#Rome#Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves’ pitching staff has certainly been interesting this season...at least that is one way to describe it if you are feeling kind. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued both the rotation as well as the bullpen leading to less than desirable results especially when combined with the team’s offensive struggles at times. At the beginning of April, the Braves signed old friend Jesse Biddle to provide some depth for the bullpen and when the injuries and struggles began....Biddle joined the squad with some fairly predictable results.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick, and more

The New York Mets head down to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game set that opens on Monday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Braves prediction and pick. This is set to be an exciting National League East series between...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Mets at Braves – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

Is anyone left to fill out a lineup for the suddenly struggling Mets?. At the end of the last business week a few short days ago we felt pretty good about the state of affairs with New York’s National League ballclub. But the injury list added a few more names over the weekend and we’re now looking at a Mets team that has lost three in a row.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets lug 3-game losing streak into NL East showdown vs. Braves | Pitching probables, betting line, over/under

The New York Mets’ long and winding nine-game road trip continues Monday when they open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets (18-16) are fresh off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, shrinking their lead in the National League East to just half-a-game over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (21-20). The Braves (19-21) sit in third place, two games back.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ender Inciarte on Braves' bench versus Mets

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field over Inciarte and hit seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Braves have an implied total of 4.4 runs. Walker...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Avisail Garcia smacked a two-run home run in the fifth.
Atlanta, GAhometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves win finale in Greensboro, heading for home to open local season Tuesday. Atlanta Braves’ rally falls short; home vs. Mets starting tonight.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-through, curbside and Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Above: Take a two-plus-minute tour of the changes at State Mutual Stadium in advance of Tuesday night’s home opener,...
MLBchatsports.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Braves outduel Cougars 15-9 on diamond

Offense was the name of the game during the Brownstown Central-Trinity Lutheran softball game on the Cougars’ field Saturday morning. The teams combined for 26 hits, including four home runs and five doubles in the Braves’ 15-9 win. Brownstown’s Rylee May and Trinity’s Ally Russell hit the first home runs...
BaseballHerald-Times

Patriot baseball drops WIC contests to Mustangs, Braves

The Owen Valley varsity baseball team found themselves on the losing end of two Western Indiana Conference games last week, falling to the Edgewood Mustangs and the Indian Creek Braves. On Tuesday, OV hosted Edgewood, resulting in a 10-0 loss. “We didn’t handle the pressure of the rivalry game as...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves and Mets set to square off for first time in 2021

After picking up a series in Milwaukee over the weekend, the Braves are returning home for a week-long homestand. They’ll be kicking off seven straight days of baseball in Cobb County with their first series of the season against the New York Mets. While the Mets may getting off to...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBoddsshark.com

UNDER Should Be the Play in Mets-Braves Opener

Just when you thought the New York Mets might be able to open up a lead in the National League East, they put together a clunker of a series to fall back to the pack. The Mets (18-16 SU, 15-18-1 O/U) look to rebound from an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they visit Atlanta (19-21 SU, 22-17-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.
MLBabc7ny.com

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Braves are 10-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 59 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.