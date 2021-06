Most people don’t think about their posture unless their mothers remind them to sit up straight. That’s a problem, though, because lack of proper posture can cause all sorts of issues. The most apparent problem is lingering pain in the back, shoulders, or neck that can develop. The pain may increase to the point where it needs to be resolved through chiropractic care or mitigated with pain relievers. That’s why correcting poor posture is essential for physical health, especially when it comes to sitting.