The Chore Gap Is a Problem — and an Opportunity — for American Families
This story was produced in partnership with Dawn and Swiffer. Somewhere in your house right now there’s a situation that’s necessitating a chore. Maybe the floor of your kid’s room is covered in clothes. Or the sink is full of dirty dishes. Or the trash can in the bathroom is stuffed to its limits. But while we can all agree that picking up the laundry, doing the dishes, and emptying out the trash are tasks that someone needs to do, a new survey from Dawn and Swiffer reveals that who ends up doing them is a thornier question.www.fatherly.com