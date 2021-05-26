Cancel
Porsha Williams Spills The Details About Her Upcoming Wedding

By M. Albright
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Real Housewife Porsha Williams is used to the drama. The actor and TV personality has been a cast member on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" franchise since 2012, according to ScreenRant. While fans love the popular show for the drama-filled friendships between frenemies, no one suspected the latest scandal involving two of the franchise's stars.

Person
Porsha Williams
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Porsha Williams’ Engagement Ring From Simon Guobadia Is Reportedly Worth $1.25 Million

Porsha Williams brought Falynn Guobadia onto Real Housewives of Atlanta as her friend. Well, it’s clear that friendship is dunzo. On May 10, 2021 Porsha confirmed that she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia, who is Falynn’s ex-husband. RHOA viewers were shook. The divorce was recent, but Porsha didn’t mind. In fact, Porsha’s baby daddy Dennis McKinley is good friends with Simon. This whole situation is beyond messy.
CelebritiesPeople

Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams' 'Wild' Engagement: 'I Can't Wait to Find Out More'

Andy Cohen is glued to Porsha Williams' newly revealed romance. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband. (They have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court docs.)
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

The Woman that Dated Porsha Williams’ New Man Last Month Speaks Out

Jessica Harris — a woman who apparently was dating Simon Guobadia from the end of March up until last week, has come forward. As previously reported, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams confirmed that she is dating Simon Guobadia — who is currently in the middle of a divorce with her co-star Falynn Guobadia. Simon confirmed that he and Porsha are now engaged.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Porsha Williams' Fiancé Simon Guobadia Sets the Record Straight on Cheating Claims

Simon Guobadia wants the receipts! Porsha Williams' new fiancé is trying to disprove the recent cheating claim leveraged against him by offering a reward for the "facts." On Wednesday, May 12, Jessica Harris spoke with Baller Alert to allege that she met Simon, 56, at the Red Martini nightclub in Atlanta on March 30. She claimed he told her about his messy divorce from his wife, Porsha's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia. (Falynn said this week the divorce is still being finalized). Jessica alleged that Simon and a group of friends came back to her place on March 30 for a couple hours to hang out. The next day, she said Simon picked her up in his...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

NeNe Leakes Says She Thought Simon Guobadia Was Dating Porsha Williams’ Mom

During an interview with Sheen Magazine, NeNe Leakes clarified recently giving Porsha Williams support for dating RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband Simon Guobadia. NeNe initially congratulated Porsha on her engagement. She later backpeddled, after learning more about the situation. Now, during the interview, Nene says that she congratulated Porsha because...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

Below Deck: Kate Chastain Says Porsha Williams' Engagement is for Fame

Below Deck's former chief stew Kate Chastain says her co-star Porsha Williams' new engagement is all in the name of fame to create a storyline. Almost everyone has had an opinion about the new couple, and the nautical hostess is no different. No one is buying the up-and-coming romance between Porsha and her new beau, Simon Guobadia. Not only is there a minor age difference, but until a month ago the two didn't even know they existed.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Somebody Call Hugh Grant, Real Housewives' Porsha Williams Is Planning Three Weddings And A Funeral With Simon Guobadia

When Porsha Williams revealed she was engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex to one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, it stirred up quite a bit of controversy. She broke up with her ex-fiancé and father of her child last year, and many accused her of rushing into this marriage after a month of dating with the pursuit of only Guobadia’s reported wealth. Now Williams is sharing more details about the upcoming nuptials, which sound a bit Hugh Grant-inspired. The Real Housewives shade master claims that actually three weddings, and a funeral, are in the works.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams: The Truth About Whether She’s Pregnant After Getting Engaged To Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams sudden surprise engagement to Simon Guobadia after a month of dating has fans wondering if the ‘RHOA’ star is pregnant with his child. Porsha Williams stunned fans when she revealed in a May 10 Instagram post that she was engaged to alleged pal Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon Guobadia, after dating for just four weeks. Fans were quick to wonder if the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was pregnant, with a baby being the cause for the sudden rush. In a May 9 Mother’s Day Instagram photo where she debuted her diamond ring from Simon, Porsha wore a very loose fitting, colorful dress that completely hid her figure. In other words, there’s a lot of speculation about what the heck is suddenly happening in the 39-year-old’s personal life.
Celebritiesfloridanewstimes.com

Porsha Williams is at Amazon Live and fans are proud of her

Porsha Williams She attended Amazon Live and told fans that people were very proud of her. Check out the messages she shared on her social media account. “Today is @ amazonlive 6:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm PST. Join meeeeee today! ⁠PSRememberPamperedByPorsha is now available on Amazon 💜’Porsha is her I added a caption to my post.
Movies1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Marlon Wayans, Porsha Williams & More!

MARLON WAYANS CLAIMS 'SCARY MOVIE' FRANCHISE WAS STOLEN FROM THE WAYANS: During an interview with Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans revealed that The Wayans' Scary Movie franchise was taken from them by the "evil" Weinstein Brothers, Bob and Harvey. Bob & Harvey Weinstein are the co-founders of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company, which distributed the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon explained, “They were evil as f**k. We didn’t walk away from a franchise. They didn’t want to make our deal, and they snatched it. [The] Weinsteins did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business… So it wasn’t that we ever walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken, and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.'” He continued, “We probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars, because they probably owe us a s**t load of money. And maybe one day we will. But we didn’t walk away from our franchise–them n****s took it.” He added, “By the third one, they didn’t wanna pay the money–so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it. Like n***a, I could write a book about this s**t. Like literally." (The Jasmine Brand)
Celebritiestimesnewsexpress.com

Porsha Williams Tattoos Fiancé’s Name on Her Neck as RHOA Star Talks Plans For 3 Weddings to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams is seemingly determined to prove her engagement to Simon Guobadia is anything but a storyline. It seems Simon truly will be a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s life forever as she recently revealed his named is tattooed on her neck. While discussing celebrity tattoos on a recent episode of her radio show, Porsha bragged about the new ink to her co-stars.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

ICYMI: Porsha Williams, Mo’Nique & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS REVEALS THAT SHE HAS FIANCE SIMON GUOBADIA'S MIDDLE NAME TATTOOED ON HER NECK: Porsha Williams has revealed that she tattooed her fiance Simon Guobadia's name on her. During a recent episode of Dish Nation, she said, “I got a tattoo, I think it’s a great way to show you love someone. I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” She added, "I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody, it’s sweet.” (The Shaderoom)
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Porsha Williams Unfollows Cynthia Bailey Amid Engagement Controversy

Relationships are changing on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is no stranger to controversy. In fact, quite a bit of the recent season was centered around rumors about Porsha. Kenya Moore accused Porsha of hooking up with Bolo. Bolo is the male dancer that Kandi Burruss booked for Cynthia Bailey’s surprise bachelorette party. The event took place during the group’s time in South Carolina.