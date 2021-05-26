Inside Prince Harry's Follow-Up To His Mental Health Series

Prince Harry isn't done speaking out just yet. Despite the scathing criticism being hurled at him for his remarks about his family and his mental health struggles, the prince is set to appear in a follow-up to "The Me You Can't See." The AppleTV+ documentary series he co-created and co-produced with Oprah offered a candid look at mental health issues, with input from Harry and other celebrities. This sequel, airing on May 28, will be a virtual town hall called "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward" (via The Sun). A spokesperson for AppleTV+ said in a statement, "Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry reunite with advisors and participants for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here."