Macomb, IL

Comm board approves audit report

mcdonoughvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACOMB — During Tuesday’s meeting, the McDonough County Communications Board approved the audit from Sikich LLP for the comm board’s budget. Sikich CPA Chad Lucas gave the comm board a brief overview of the audit. He said the first document was the annual financial report of the comm board’s assets and liabilities. Lucus reported due to the differences in the budget with what happened during the year, the comm board suffered some loss, particularly in operation costs, which had a net loss of $19,592.

www.mcdonoughvoice.com
