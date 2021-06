European-style theatrical street performances will wow the crowds during their recurring half hour shows of circus stunts and tricks. Witness the high energy acrobatics of The Red Trouser Show as they hold audiences in suspense while deftly balaninge on stilts and juggling a myriad of objects and each other. Take in Rob & Miss Jane as they perform rapid-fire circus stunts with humor and style. Enjoy the comedy of the Flyin’ Hawaiian with her funny tales and her hula hoop spinning antics. Her Majesty’s Secret Circus Show employs British wits and original comedy as they employ an arsenal of circus skills to save the day. Hop on by to check out Pogo Fred as he defies gravity with 10-foot jumps on super-sized pogo sticks.