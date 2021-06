The episode opens where the last one left off, with Morgan Edge revealing himself as Tar-Ro, son of Lara and Zeta-Ro. He explains that he came as a young boy to Earth just ahead of Kal-El, and murdered a trigger-happy farmer who found him. He tells Clark that he plans to bring numerous Kryptonians, including Lara, back to life on Earth. Superman tells him that he isn't willing to sacrifice Earth to do it, and Edge attacks him, telling him that if Superman doesn't take his side, he will be "eradicated." Given its history in the DC Universe, that's an interesting choice of words.