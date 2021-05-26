Rush Outlined All the Coronavirus Taboos Biden Is Now Trying to Cover Up

KEN: What’s so fascinating about this Biden team and their reaction to the Wuhan story, many people, including myself, researched this, and we followed since the very beginning, we followed this connection to Wuhan. And when you trace it back, it connects to all kinds of interesting things — the National Institute of Health, the NIH, which is run by Fauci. And now we’re finding out from the New York Post that the Biden regime shut down the State Department inquiry probing possible links to the Wuhan lab. Now, that’s another — another example of this must be a pretty big story. ‘Cause you know that’s how the left rolls.