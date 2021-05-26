Will Jack Leiter Fall To Red Sox, And Why Did He Slip In MLB Mock Draft?
Jack Leiter spent most of the late winter and early spring perched atop MLB mock drafts. Now, however, with the amateur baseball season nearing its end, things have changed. The Vanderbilt pitcher is still considered the best hurler available in July’s draft. However, the son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter no longer is considered the consensus No. 1 pick. In fact, some experts believe Leiter could fall as low as No. 4 where the Boston Red Sox wait.nesn.com