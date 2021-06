As a student during finals week, finding time to play video games has been hard to find. I do play a phone game though, where I am part of a Cardinal fan community where we often chat about the Cards. A few days ago, a member of this community was attacking Bader and O’Neill for their lack of production so far this year. I felt like the outfield had started relatively strong, especially when compared to preseason expectations. This prompted me to delve into the stats to see if my thinking was out in left field, or if my fellow gamers were being overly critical of the Cardinals’ outfielders.