Even after the No. 13 Florida Gators went 0-3 on the weekend on the road against No. 1 Arkansas last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan thought Florida’s starting pitching did pretty well in all three games. They all had their moments in the games, but all of them are going to have to not only pitch well, but be efficient at it if the Gators are going to have any chance of doing real damage this week in the SEC Tournament where the Gators start play early on Tuesday.