Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galloway, NJ

Dueling harassment claims in transphobic rant, beer toss

By WAYNE PARRY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jm8Dh_0aCGF8S300

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey vice principal who threw beer at a group of people who were filming his wife’s rant against a transgender woman’s use of a women’s restroom, and the people who got hit with the beer are accusing each other of harassment.

A municipal court judge in Galloway Township is scheduled on Thursday to examine the case of Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, as well as those he accuses of harassing him and his wife, Lisa.

Video filmed by patrons at an outdoor restaurant April 24 in Galloway shows him tossing a cup of beer at a table of people when he and his wife realized they were being recorded.

In an email to The Associated Press days after the incident, Smurro apologized for his actions, and said he should have just walked away from the situation. He did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Gina Brunner, administrator of Galloway’s municipal court, said Smurro filed harassment complaints against Debra and Robert Harris, and Elaine Nelson, whose hometowns were not immediately available.

Those people have also filed harassment charges against Smurro; all the claims will be the subject of a hearing on Thursday, Brunner said.

A complaint filed by two other people who say they were hit by the beer thrown by Smurro, Carolyn DiPietro and Christopher Benino, was rejected after Municipal Court Judge Howard Freed determined there was not probable cause to sustain the charge.

“This case is about standing up against bigotry, bullying and violence,” said attorney David Shanies, who represents the Harrises, DiPietro and Benino. “My clients rejected transphobic hate speech, and in response, Michael Smurro doused them in beer, challenged them to a fight and filed false and frivolous criminal charges against them. My clients are not intimidated and they will hold Michael Smurro fully accountable for his actions.”

The footage from the outdoor restaurant shows Lisa Smurro complaining at length about a person she said was a transgender woman using the women’s bathroom. New Jersey law prohibits discrimination based on gender identify and permits people to use public restrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The footage shows that when the couple became aware someone was filming, they got up and walked over. Lisa Smurro continued to complain and a woman at the table replied: “Please take your hate elsewhere.”

Michael Smurro then tossed the contents of a cup of beer at occupants of the table.

“Here you go, pal,” he says on the video. “There you go.”

Michael Smurro then takes several steps back and, gesturing toward himself, says, “Now you can come out. I’m right here,” before the couple walks away.

The Neptune school district said it has taken “swift and serious” action in the case, but says it cannot reveal what it was for legal reasons. Superintendent Tami Crader did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Galloway police department said Wednesday it had not brought charges in the case.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

View All 31 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

470K+
Followers
241K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Society
City
Galloway, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Galloway, NJ
Society
County
Monmouth County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Gender Discrimination#Criminal Charges#Court Hearing#Ap#Neptune Middle School#The Associated Press Days#Municipal Court#Harrises#Associated Press#Transphobic Hate Speech#Rant#Harassment Charges#Harassment Complaints#Public Restrooms#Video#Galloway Township#Message#N J#Patrons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court limits prosecutors’ use of anti-hacking law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors’ ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to rule 6-3 that prosecutors overreached when they used the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge a police sergeant who used a database he had access to for work for a non-work purpose.
Savannah, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman arrested in midnight protest at Savannah mayor’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman faces criminal charges after being accused of protesting after midnight outside the home of Savannah’s mayor. Police arrested 21-year-old Keiajah Brooks on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. A Savannah police report said she was among a group of people shouting with a bullhorn outside the home of Mayor Van Johnson at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

20 year sentence in deadly heroin case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A drug dealer who prosecutors say sold heroin to a man who died from an overdose in suburban New Orleans in 2018 has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Bryan Joseph, 46, of Jefferson Parish was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jane Triche...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia prosecutor drops charges in 2017 triple slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man jailed since 2017 in the slayings of a coastal Georgia couple and their grandson. Keith Higgins, district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, said he decided not to move forward with a trial for Roger Lee Owens after a witness’s statement to investigators significantly changed and a knife that police initially said Owens dropped at the scene was later found to have belonged to one of the victims.
Burlington, VTPosted by
The Associated Press

Burlington to lift COVID-19 emergency order June 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city will lift its pandemic-related emergency order on June 15. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the city has done what’s needed to significantly slow the spread of the coronavirus virus, WPTZ-TV reported. But he said more work is needed once the order is gone.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Massachusetts ferry service still slowed by cyberattack

BOSTON (AP) — Ferry service between mainland Massachusetts and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket continues to be affected Thursday by a ransomware cyberattack, officials said. The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority first reported the attack Wednesday. Scheduled trips were running as normal Thursday, but there...
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Worker fatally shot at Niagara Falls scrap yard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A worker was shot and killed at a Niagara Falls scrap yard Thursday and police were looking for the gunman, according to a published report. The Niagara Gazette said police responded to a report of gunfire at Niagara Metals about 8 a.m. and discovered the employee with a fatal head wound.
Long Branch, NJPosted by
Newsweek

19-Year Veteran Cop Busted for Allegedly Running Meth Lab in Home

A veteran police officer in New Jersey has been arrested and accused of operating a meth lab in his home. Officer Christopher Walls, who has been a member of the Long Branch Police Department for 19 years, was charged with producing, possessing and selling methamphetamine, according to a statement released Monday by the office of the Monmouth County prosecutor.
Monmouth County, NJnjtoday.net

Monmouth County woman charged with witness tampering

A Monmouth County woman was been charged with witness tampering and retaliating against a witness or informant. Kaitlyn R. Powers, 32, of Aberdeen, New Jersey, was charged by complaint with two counts of retaliating against a witness or informant and one count of witness tampering. Powers is expected to appear by videoconference later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni.
Monmouth County, NJlawofficer.com

New Jersey officer arrested on charges related to manufacturing methamphetamine

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer was arrested Sunday for running a meth lab out of his house, prosecutors announced Sunday. Christopher Walls, 50, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department, was arrested after his co-workers were called to his house Saturday night because of a domestic disturbance, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Freehold Township, NJfox29.com

NJ police officer charged with operating meth lab at his home

FREEHOLD, N.J. - A New Jersey police officer has been suspended without pay after he was arrested and charged Sunday for running a meth lab out of his home. Christopher Walls, 50, faces numerous charges related to manufacturing and maintaining a methamphetamine laboratory at his home, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.
Long Branch, NJNY Daily News

New Jersey cop busted for meth lab inside his house: authorities

A 19-year veteran police officer in New Jersey turned his own home into a meth lab, authorities said. Christopher Walls, 50, was arrested in Long Branch, N.J. this weekend after police discovered the drug den inside his house on West End Ave. near Hoey St., the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday.