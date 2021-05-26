Cancel
Colts Land Inside Top 10 of Peter King's FMIA NFL Power Rankings

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 8 days ago
If Football Morning in America's Peter King's NFL power rankings ahead of the 2021 season are any indication on which way he's leaning when it comes to the AFC South division championship, the Indianapolis Colts will snap the Tennessee Titans' stranglehold on the top of the division.

In his latest FMIA NFL Power Rankings, King slotted the Colts at No. 9 overall, placing them comfortably in the top 10 as the lone AFC South team to sit that high. In fact, the next closest AFC South team in King's power rankings are the Titans — all the way down at No. 18.

Here's what King had to say about the Colts in his power rankings:

Wentz might be one, actually. The Colts paid what likely will be third-round and first-round picks for a franchise quarterback—if Wentz still is one. We’ll find out. In rejoining his former offensive coordinator from the Eagles, Frank Reich, Wentz has the fate of a franchise in his hands after a very shaky 2020 season that ended with an ugly benching in Philadelphia. “I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in,” Reich said last week. “I’m willing to put it on the line for players I believe in. I believe in Carson.” It’s clear that a lot of people lost faith in Wentz and his ability to play full seasons in Philadelphia. What will be different here—not saying it means Wentz will succeed—is the quality of the offensive line, including newcomer left tackle Eric Fisher, coming off an Achilles injury, and the quality of the skill players surrounding him. I think Wentz is a good bet for the Colts. He’s just not a sure bet.

King is initially referring to his list of top 5 NFL newcomers facing the most pressure in 2021. He listed Wentz second, just behind new Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, but made the case or Wentz to be No. 1.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The long-time NFL scribe isn't wrong either. Wentz will have a ton of pressure on him, not just from the national media, but the Colts' fan base, which seems to have high expectations of the former No. 2 overall pick and 2017 NFL MVP runner-up.

Fortunately for Wentz — like King eludes to — he'll play behind a high-quality offensive line, which will be a significant upgrade from what he played behind his last few years in Philadelphia.

With Wentz in the fold, the pass rush addressed with the draft picks of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, and left tackle seemingly fixed with the signings of Sam Tevi and Eric Fisher, it's no surprise the Colts are held in high regard ahead of the 2021 season.

What they do on the field this season will be quite telling early on when it comes to this group's ability to compete for a Super Bowl championship.

Have thoughts on the Colts' ranking in Peter King's power rankings? Drop a line in the comments section below!

