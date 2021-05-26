Cancel
Soccer

Lazio’s Inzaghi or Ex-Juventus Coach Allegri Favourites to Succeed Conte at Inter

By Apollo Heyes
thelaziali.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazio coach Simone Inzaghi and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri are the favourites to succeed Antonio Conte at Inter. As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter earlier today, Conte will be leaving the job with immediate effect after having disagreements with the club’s management over the future of the project. He has been paid a €7 million compensation fee, leaving the club’s head coach role vacant.

Simone Inzaghi
Claudio Lotito
Massimiliano Allegri
Antonio Conte
