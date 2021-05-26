Lazio’s Inzaghi or Ex-Juventus Coach Allegri Favourites to Succeed Conte at Inter
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri are the favourites to succeed Antonio Conte at Inter. As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter earlier today, Conte will be leaving the job with immediate effect after having disagreements with the club’s management over the future of the project. He has been paid a €7 million compensation fee, leaving the club’s head coach role vacant.thelaziali.com