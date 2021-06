New Roma coach Jose Mourinho has praised Inter Milan for getting the best from Romelu Lukaku. Mourinho signed Lukaku for Manchester United. “I would say that he has now fulfilled his qualities. I believe he got in Inter something that he needs. He needs to feel he is The Man, that he is the Number One, that he is loved by the coach, by the supporters. The press also supporting him, the club, he got that love," said Mourinho on talkSPORT.