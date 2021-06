Bob Baffert may be a pariah within the racing industry, but Monmouth Park is ready to roll out the red carpet for the embattled trainer. After being suspended for two years by Churchill Downs Wednesday when the post-race positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was confirmed, Baffert's likely to be stripped of his record seventh victory in the Run for the Roses. And the incident has him suspended indefinitely in New York, where he completed the Triple Crown with both American Pharoah and Justify.