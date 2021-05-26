Cancel
Soccer

Antonio Conte to leave Inter and linked with Real Madrid

By Mirko Calemme
AS.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan and Antonio Conte are set to go their separate ways. The Italian coach has shunned speaking to the media after the scudetto win and the worst fears of the nerazzurri fans are about to materialise as both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport claim that the coach is to leave his position.

en.as.com
Zinedine Zidane
Antonio Conte
Maurizio Sarri
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's rivalry will ignite Serie A next season after the Special One's move to Roma... 'Clown', 'senile' and 'little man' were some of the insults they traded in England and now they are ready for more touchline battles in Italy

Once the shock of Jose Mourinho's arrival at Roma so soon after his Tottenham sacking had subsided, thoughts immediately turned to how his Italian return could play out. Roma want the Scudetto within three seasons and if anyone has the experience to do it, it is 'The Special One'. His last spell in Serie A saw Mourinho win the Treble with Inter Milan during his two-year period at the San Siro from 2008 until 2010.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Will I be staying or leaving Inter? For now we enjoy the celebrations': Antonio Conte coy on future with Serie A champions after 'holding positive talks with Tottenham

Antonio Conte isn't too sure about attempting a Serie A title defence next season, with the Inter Milan boss refusing the rule-out a move away from Italy this summer. The former Chelsea managed secured Inter's first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to spare, blasting 13 points clear to end Juventus' nine-year dominance.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham hold 'positive' talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham are reported to have held 'positive' talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over succeeding Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 51-year-old's Inter were crown Serie A champions on Saturday after they defeated Crotone and Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade of scudetto dominance.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.