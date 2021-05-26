Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent with Simone Inzaghi set to replace him

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has left Inter Milan by mutual consent, with Simone Inzaghi likely to replace him as head coach of the Serie A champions. Conte has agreed a deal with the club's owners which will see him paid €7m (£6m) for the final year of his contract. The former Chelsea...

www.skysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italian Football#Chelsea#Serie A#Inter#Fc Internazionale Milano#Sky Sports News#The Champions League#Chinese Super League#Lazio Manager Inzaghi#San Siro#Italy#Fierce Rivals Roma#Mutual Consent#November#Senior Staff#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Will I be staying or leaving Inter? For now we enjoy the celebrations': Antonio Conte coy on future with Serie A champions after 'holding positive talks with Tottenham

Antonio Conte isn't too sure about attempting a Serie A title defence next season, with the Inter Milan boss refusing the rule-out a move away from Italy this summer. The former Chelsea managed secured Inter's first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to spare, blasting 13 points clear to end Juventus' nine-year dominance.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte happy Pinamonti struck in thrashing of Sampdoria

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was delighted with their 5-1 rout of Sampdoria. Inter won 5-1 at San Siro, with goals from Alexis Sanchez (2), Roberto Gagliardini, Lautaro Martinez and Andrea Pinamonti. “There is immense satisfaction for me and the players, for all those who contributed to this. Inter hadn't...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte: Players won't relax in remaining games

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insists they won't allow their season to peter out. Being champions, Conte says Inter's players will honour the remainder of the season. “The target is to always look for the best in all games," he said. “To be focused for 90 minutes plus stoppages. “I...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
SoccerYardbarker

Inter and Antonio Conte's modern, rehearsed football unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte's side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday's match took place...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs’ current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...