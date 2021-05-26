NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

It looks like 2021 training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the league will be back to normal or close to it. First, the NFL revealed that clubs would be permitted to go away for training camp. Now the league has confirmed that teams will be allowed to host fans at training camp. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and League Events says fans will be permitted at training camp in accordance with state and local guidelines.