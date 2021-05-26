NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp
In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league has given the thumbs up on a proposal first brought by the competition committee that expands prohibition against blocking below the waist. The approved proposal illegalizes blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.www.nfl.com