Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

By Nick Shook
NFL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league has given the thumbs up on a proposal first brought by the competition committee that expands prohibition against blocking below the waist. The approved proposal illegalizes blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.

www.nfl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Defensive Line#Team Player#Safety Training#The League#Nfl Network#Crackback#Rosters#Nfl Owners#Training Camp#Player Safety#Pre Snap Space#Dangerous Blocks#Prohibition#Downs#Peel Back Blocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Amari Cooper criticized by former Jaguars receiver for being “lazy”

Former NFL wide receiver Jimmy Smith is not pleased with Amari Cooper’s regression since his mega-deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The ultimate goal for any player in the NFL is to receive a second contract. After that, each contract can lead to larger deals and more money for a player’s retirement fund. Nine times out of 10, the first deal following the rookie contract is the most lucrative.
NBARealGM

Teams Lobby To Keep Expanded Rosters Rules For 21-22 Season

Teams have expressed interest in keeping the expanded roster rules for the 21-22 season, especially since the NBA will have another short offseason, sources tell ESPN. The maximum for two-way players on reduced salary was boosted to 50 games, and if they were active for more, they'd be automatically upgraded to the NBA rate without having to sign a full contract.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL owners approve two Soldier Field renovation projects

On Wednesday, NFL owners approved a couple of Soldier Field renovation projects for the Chicago Bears. The approval involves financing for the 2015 scoreboard installation and the 2019 videoboard installation near the Walter Payton and George Halas statues. The initial announcement regarding a “Chicago stadium project” had many fans wondering...
NFLUSA Today

NFL announces official start date for Philadelphia Eagles' training camp

As the Eagles started Phase 3 of OTAs, The NFL announced the start of most teams’ training camp for July 27, club presidents were told today, according to NFL EVP Peter O’Reilly. Eagles rookies and injured players will likely start to trickle in around July 21-22, while veterans will be...
NFLNECN

Lingering Patriots Questions as NFL Training Camp Looms

Curran and Perry address 15 Patriot questions that need answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Once the dust from the Patriots' free agent land rush settled, all focus went to the draft. And once the Patriots drafted a quarterback with the 15th pick, focus swung to that position. And there it’s stayed.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Sign Veteran Safety, Have One Open Spot On 90-Man Roster

The New England Patriots added some depth to their secondary Thursday. Veteran safety Adrian Colbert signed with the Patriots as a free agent, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The terms of his contract were not reported. Colbert has played under former Patriots assistants in each of the...
NFLUSA Today

NFL approves 90-man rosters, 3 cut downs before season

Last season, restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced major changes to the way NFL teams handled training camp and the preseason. One of the biggest changes was going to an 80-man offseason roster and only one cut down to get to the final 53-man roster. This season, with the...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Patriots sign Tyler Gaffney, 90-man roster now full (report)

An old face has filled out New England’s 90-man training camp roster. The Patriots re-signed Tyler Gaffney on Thursday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The running back spent 2014-2016 in Foxborough, and though he never got into a regular season game, Gaffney owns a pair of Super Bowl rings.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Report: NFL approves new 53-man roster cutdown schedule

The league plans to have a new roster cutdown plan this summer, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The first piece of news in Pelissero’s report is the confirmation of a 90-man camp roster. Remember, in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, each NFL team began workouts with an 80-man roster.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

NFL changes cutdown format, training-camp schedule

In recent years, the NFL used an all-at-once roster-cutdown format that brought transaction avalanches following the preseason’s conclusion. This year, the league will tweak that structure. Come August, teams will be mandated to trim their rosters gradually. Rather than trimming rosters from 90 to 53 players, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Giants: Kadarius Toney does drills barefoot after shoe debacle

New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney had an unusual debut for the team as he dealt with a footwear problem and did one drill barefoot. After the NFL Draft, the next great anticipation for a rookie is their first practice as a pro. Kadarius Toney of the Giants couldn’t...
NFLUSA Today

NFL says Chiefs can have fans at training camp

It looks like 2021 training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the league will be back to normal or close to it. First, the NFL revealed that clubs would be permitted to go away for training camp. Now the league has confirmed that teams will be allowed to host fans at training camp. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and League Events says fans will be permitted at training camp in accordance with state and local guidelines.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Will Start Training Camp Early on July 21

While the NFL will have a unified start to training camps for the first time in its history on Tuesday, July 27, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be taking the practice field a little earlier. The Steelers will start their training camp six days prior on July 21, a byproduct of...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Latest NFL COVID update could allow Patriots to host fans at training camp

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported that the NFL has made strong progress in reopening their stadiums to fans. 30 of the 32 teams (including the Patriots) have been cleared for full attendance, with the other two ‘on track.’. However, something else Battista mentioned could have fans seeing the...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL expects fans to be able to return to training camp this summer

Last year’s offseason was an odd one for fans, and the season got weirder. Eventually, people returned to most every NFL stadium on at least a limited basis, but nobody got to head to training camp in 2020, leaving Falcons fans pining over the experience of baking in the sun on the hill next to Flowery Branch practice fields while watching the team run through drills.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL to allow fans at 2021 training camps, Lambeau Field can be filled at 100% capacity

After a regular season without the general public filling the bleachers, Lambeau Field will be back at full capacity in time for the 2021 preseason. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, NFL executive Peter O’Reilly held a conference call with teams on Tuesday and revealed that all but two of the 32 NFL teams have received approval to fill their seating bowls fully by August.