There’s an old adage that ‘insurance is for pessimists’ – but that’s very much not the case. In the world of home ownership, and especially in shared communities, proper insurance is a critical factor in protecting not only your most important asset – your home – but also your pocketbook and your neighbors’ pocketbooks. It’s important to know what your building or association’s insurance policies cover, as well as what individual unit owners and shareholders are responsible for when a claim is made.