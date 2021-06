ITASCA, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is proud to continue its work with the McElhattan Foundation to eliminate workplace fatalities by 2050 through the work of the NSC Work to Zero initiative. Launched with an initial grant from the McElhattan Foundation in January 2019, Work to Zero focuses on educating employers on technological safety enhancements that promise to reduce and ultimately eliminate deaths in the workplace. This additional grant to NSC for $3 million over three years will further support this work to increase employers' adoption of life-saving safety technology to eliminate fatalities by 2050.