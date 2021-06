What happens when Crocs with spurs are just not ridiculous enough for your taste? That’s when someone comes up with these. They are called Campsite Classic Clog, and they’re sold by a UK company End Clothing. These unique camping Crocs come with a waterproof sleeve-like attachment that makes them fully waterproof up to just above your ankles, plus they have slew of survival tools integrated right into the Crocs. These survival Crocs might be an eye-sore to anyone who already hates Crocs, but should feel right at home to Croc enthusiasts.