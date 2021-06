With two feature Trans Am races, hundreds of vintage race cars in competition and a car show on Sunday, the list of things to do this Memorial Day weekend at Lime Rock Park is a long one. And now there is yet another option, as the track has partnered with the State of Connecticut to establish a free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lime Rock Park. And, the race fans that take the opportunity to get vaccinated at the event will also get a free hot dog and drink from the track.