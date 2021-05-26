Cancel
Winchester, KY

Betty Jane Reed Brooks, 78

By Winchester Sun
Winchester Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Jane Reed Brooks, 78, widow of John C. Brooks, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born on November 8, 1942, in Powell County, KY, to the late James Bruce Reed and Carrie Belle Conlee Reed. She was retired from Osram Sylvania after 36 years. Betty was a member of First Church of God, where she served as a deacon, on the mission’s board, the accounting team, and was a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Clark County Christian School Board and Boonesboro Lioness.

Powell County, KY
Winchester, KY
Kentucky Obituaries
James
