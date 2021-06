A company in the US will help turn your 720S into a vaugely convincing Senna GTR replica with this body kit. McLaren is well known for using the same core building blocks for much of its cars. They may each look quite different, but peel back the skin of any modern Macca that isn’t the Artura, and you’ll find a derivation of either the MonoCell or MonoCage carbon tub and a twin-turbo V8 just behind it.