Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

By TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. That changes for last year’s finalists on Thursday night, when the Lakers play host to Phoenix and the Heat return home to face Milwaukee in a pair of Round 1, Game 3 matchups. Those are two of the three games on Thursday’s slate, the other being Denver heading to Portland for a Game 3 contest.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#The Los Angeles Lakers#Walt Disney World#Suns#Clippers#Nuggets#Tnt#Bucks#The Kansas City Kings#Nbatv#Nuggets#The Lakers#Bucks At Heat Milwaukee#Heat Fans#Third Seeded Denver#Trail Blazers Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Suns and Lakers scuffle after chaotic play

If Game 1 is any indication, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are set to play an intense and physical Western Conference quarterfinal series. Things got heated early in the fourth quarter after a LeBron James missed free throw. James and Chris Paul got tangled up going for the rebound, causing James to fall hard and seemingly hurt his shoulder. Lakers guard Alex Caruso and Suns guard Cameron Payne still went after the loose ball. Caruso got there first as the play was whistled for a foul on James, but Payne still essentially checked Caruso to the ground.
NBAPost-Crescent

Seven things to know about the Miami Heat, Milwaukee's first-round playoff opponent

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2021 NBA playoffs as the No. 3 seed, facing the No. 6 seeded Miami Heat. Yep, that's the same team that eliminated the Bucks from last year's playoffs, and it's a team that features many of the same names. Take a look at this year's Miami team to get a sense of what the Bucks will be facing.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAYardbarker

Instant Reaction: Final Western Conference Standings

----------Play-in Tournament------------------------ The NBA Playoffs will look different this year. As part of the condensed COVID-19 schedule, the teams ranked #7-#10 in the conference standings will participate in a four-team playoff for the final two playoff spots. The #7 seed and #8 seed will face off for an opportunity to play the #2 seed in the conference. Then the loser of that game will face the winner of a prior game between the #9 seed and #10 seed for an opportunity to play the #8 seed. Clear as mud? Hopefully this graphic from the NBA will help:
NBACBS Sports

Lakers-Warriors: Stephen Curry compares LeBron James' winner to 2016 NBA Finals, says he's 'seen it before'

Stephen Curry found himself in an unfortunately familiar position on Wednesday as his Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference play-in tournament. With around one minute left on the clock in a tie game in the fourth quarter, LeBron James hoisted a miraculous 3-pointer over Curry and through the net that gave the Lakers a three-point lead over Golden State. Neither team would score again, and the Lakers advanced into the playoffs.
NBANBC Sports

Why Nuggets feel playoff rematch vs. Blazers is different this time around

Nikola Jokic remembers how it felt. Paul Millsap, too. In Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals in 2019, the Denver Nuggets had a 17-point lead in the first half when CJ McCollum caught fire. The Trail Blazers guard pulled off one of his most impressive and gutsy performances as he dropped 37 points as the Blazers downed the Nuggets 100-96 to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Heat will battle the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Heat lost against the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday to a score of 108-122. SG Kendrick Nunn rained down 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. C Bam Adebayo delivered 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. SF Trevor Ariza made 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Miami ranks 2nd at 39-32 in the Southeast Division.
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBANBA

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić for MVP: Three reasons why he deserves to win

Nikola Jokić’s frontrunner status for Most Valuable Player started to become a reality on Jan. 31. The Nuggets were still trying to find themselves at 11-8 and were up against the hottest team in the NBA in the 15-4 Utah Jazz in a Sunday afternoon clash. The Jazz were surging as they rode an 11-game win streak, with impressive wins over playoff teams like the Bucks, Knicks, Warriors, and Mavericks. That run didn’t appear to faze Jokić though.
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks drop regular season finale to Bulls; all sights set to the Heat

The Bucks drop game 72 of the 2021 regular season to finish with a record of 46-26 on the year. All sights are now pointed towards the round one match up versus the Miami Heat. They say revenge is best served right away, and the Bucks will get their chance to redeem their Eastern Conference semi-finals lost against the Heat in the bubble back in 2020.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.