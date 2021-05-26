Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Why I Won’t Have a Motorcycle at Billings Bike Nights

By Mark Wilson
Posted by 
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our first Bike Night of the season happens tonight. My bike won't be there because I don't own one. I've always loved going fast. Two wheels or four, it didn't matter to me. Growing up riding my Aero Bee Stingray bike, I only crashed a couple of times but I usually won my race. And my dad would talk of how he had to get new pairs of cowboy boots stretched for his left foot which was misshapen from a motorcycle crash that he had when he was sixteen. I never felt comfortable on a motorcycle though because I didn't grow up riding them. But I bought one anyway.

catcountry1029.com
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Cars
City
Billings, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Motorcycle Crash#Race#Sunny Summer#Cowboy Boots#Aero Bee Stingray#Kawasaki#Downtown Billings#Wheels#Drunk Pedestrians#Home#Traffic#Errands#Sale Sign#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related