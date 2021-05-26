Why I Won’t Have a Motorcycle at Billings Bike Nights

Our first Bike Night of the season happens tonight. My bike won't be there because I don't own one. I've always loved going fast. Two wheels or four, it didn't matter to me. Growing up riding my Aero Bee Stingray bike, I only crashed a couple of times but I usually won my race. And my dad would talk of how he had to get new pairs of cowboy boots stretched for his left foot which was misshapen from a motorcycle crash that he had when he was sixteen. I never felt comfortable on a motorcycle though because I didn't grow up riding them. But I bought one anyway.