newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

What’s Going on With the Capital One Tower?

By Buddy Russ
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buildings in the downtown area are slowly being worked on. Driving to work this afternoon, I noticed the First Federal Building had a crew working on the outside. Honestly, it made me happy to see some progress in the downtown area. To some, it looks like nothing has been done at all. However, after seeing what the area looked like the day after Laura, I can say without a doubt the area of downtown Lake Charles looks much better than it did months ago. That is, until you make the turn and see the Capital One building.

929thelake.com
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles, LA
Business
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Industry
Lake Charles, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital One#The Tower#Pacermonitor Com#Downtown Lake Charles#Luxury Apartments#Glass#Lumber#Repairs#Plywood#Rain#Green#Inside Information#Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Program Deadline Is May 28

Friday, May 28 is the deadline for folks living in the following Louisiana Parishes to apply for emergency housing from FEMA: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion, and Vernon. If you applied for Hurricane Laura or Delta FEMA assistance and still need...
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Which Louisiana City Has the Most Billionaires?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Samaritan’s Purse Is Back in Lake Charles to Aid Flood Recovery

Samaritan’s Purse is back in Lake Charles to help SWLA residents recover from the devastating area flooding. Kristen Holben, Program Manager for Samaritan’s Purse, told KPLC it's an honor to be back to serve the people of Southwest Louisiana and said their organization is here to help SWLA residents physically clean up their properties and to show there is hope.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Free Lunches in Lake Charles for Flood Victims

The Captain's Table in Lake Charles is offering free lunches this Friday, May 20 for victims of the recent flood. The city experienced over twelve inches of rain in just six hours on Monday, causing damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Outside the city limits, rain totals reached around fifteen inches in some parts.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Photos and Videos Show Devastating Flooding in Lake Charles

Lake Charles is underwater. Literally. Residents of Lake Charles and surrounding areas are sharing photos and videos of the flooding as southwest Louisiana is currently experiencing heavy rainfall. Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best...
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Statetheridgefieldpress.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Sulphur, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Chamber Fest In Sulphur Set For May 29

The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce is holding a festival in Sulphur, Louisiana called Chamber Fest and it goes down on Saturday, May 29th. The festivals theme is called Red, White and Run. The event will feature a 5k run and it all gets started at 7:30am at the Heritage...