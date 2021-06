A pair of Nashville YouTubers are facing backlash for the second time in a matter of weeks after an old video of them cancelling a potential child adoption resurfaced online.Nikki and Dan Phillipi recently made headlines after they announced in a video on their YouTube channel that they had euthanised their dog, Bowser, after he bit their son.Social media users were quick to hit out at the couple, asking why they didn’t attempt to rehome the dog with another family rather than put it down.Now, the couple is facing another controversy again after a 2018 video posted to their channel...