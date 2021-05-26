Cancel
City-owned parking lot in Koreatown could make way for affordable housing

Cover picture for the articleA City-owned property near the heart of Koreatown could be made available for redevelopment, under a new proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council. "The persistent affordable housing shortage and corresponding homelessness crisis across Los Angeles necessitates that the City of Los Angeles repurpose and redevelop viable City-owned properties with deeply affordable and permanent supportive housing," reads a motion introduced yesterday by 10th District Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas.

