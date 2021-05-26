SLVAHEC accepting applications for Summer Health Careers Institutes
SAN LUIS VALLEY — The San Luis Valley Area Health Education Center (SLVAHEC) is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Summer Health Careers Institutes. This year’s SLV AHEC summer high school health occupations programming consists of two parts. The first part, 2021 SLV AHEC Summer Health Careers Institute, will take place on June 8-9. For the second part on July 12-16, AHEC Health Occupations Promoting Equity Institute (H.O.P.E), local students will join students from all around Colorado virtually. Both will take place on Campus at Adams State University.conejoscountycitizen.com