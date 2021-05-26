Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

SLVAHEC accepting applications for Summer Health Careers Institutes

By May 26, 2021
conejoscountycitizen.com
 7 days ago

SAN LUIS VALLEY — The San Luis Valley Area Health Education Center (SLVAHEC) is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Summer Health Careers Institutes. This year’s SLV AHEC summer high school health occupations programming consists of two parts. The first part, 2021 SLV AHEC Summer Health Careers Institute, will take place on June 8-9. For the second part on July 12-16, AHEC Health Occupations Promoting Equity Institute (H.O.P.E), local students will join students from all around Colorado virtually. Both will take place on Campus at Adams State University.

conejoscountycitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Slv#Health Occupations#University Education#Free Education#School Education#High School Students#Slvahec#Adams State University#Health Assessments#Cpr Certification#Travel Reimbursement#Simulation#Equity#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
beckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Alamosa County, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

COVID-19 Infections Continue to Climb in the San Luis Valley

COVID-19 infections continue to increase in the San Luis Valley and are adding stress to their health care system. There are currently 189 known active cases. New cases are generally younger than earlier in the pandemic, and oftentimes very sick. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also high. Active case counts and other data are being updated weekdays at https://www.slvphp.com/slv-regional-covid-dial.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Kevin Andrew Sanderson

On April 9, 2021, Kevin Andrew Sanderson’s spirit left his body as his heart gave way. Kevin was born on August 25, 1978, in Alamosa, Colo., to Tom and Margaret Sanderson, while his two-year-old sister, Ginger, (only sibling) waited excitedly at home with her Grandmother Sanderson. Kevin completed K-12 at Sargent School graduating in 1997. He attended two Colorado junior colleges before completing his four-year degree at CSU in animal science. After five years working at a Lamar feedlot and gaining valuable experience, he moved home for a short while before continuing his education at Northern Arizona University where he earned his MBA. In October 2011 he landed a job at Wilbur-Ellis in El Centro, Calif., where he became their top marketer in the company’s forage division. He was their representative to Japan making many trips to that country to market Wilbur-Ellis animal feed products. He helped develop an alfalfa/oat horse-pellet which quickly rose in popularity, both in Japan and locally. He was instrumental in turning the Wilbur-Ellis mill around making it, once again, a profitable enterprise. Kevin was loved and respected by his colleagues and his buyers alike. During these difficult COVID times, the buyers would put their trust in Kevin without seeing the products and buy what Kevin recommended.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

San Luis Valley Peace Officer Memorial

ALAMOSA — A careless breeze brought a number of flags in front of the Police Department to life for the annual San Luis Valley Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in Alamosa on Wednesday. Leaders from local law enforcement agencies and elected officials took time to speak at the event including Alamosa’s Chief of Police Ken Anderson, Sheriff Robert Jackson and Mayor Ty Coleman among others.
Del Norte, COPosted by
Del Norte Post

Job alert: These Del Norte jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte: 1. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 2. Marketing and Engagement Specialist; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,904 per week; 4. Licensed Insurance Producer; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Monte Vista); 7. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Monte Vista); 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
San Luis, COPosted by
San Luis News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Luis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $56.64/Hour $2039/Weekly; 2. Interventional Radiology Technician (IR Tech) Travel Allied - $46.10/Hour $1844/Weekly; 3. Business Systems Analyst; 4. Stock Clerk- Materials Management; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. Maintenance Mechanic; 7. General Labor Production; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2055.24 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,678 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,618 per week;
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Ortega, new Executive Director of Tu Casa

ALAMOSA — Tu Casa Inc. is proud to announce Theresa Ortega as the new Executive Director. Ortega is a native of the San Luis Valley. She credits her parents for her professional successes,. “For me, I was raised to have a strong work ethic, integrity and to help where I...
Colorado Stateheartoftherockiesradio.com

San Luis Valley Has Highest COVID Positivity Rate in Colorado

The San Luis Valley has the highest positivity rate and one-week case incidence rate in the state right now. There are currently 163 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. This surge in cases has prompted questions by many about quarantine after exposure to the virus. Due...
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa’s Gile selected as CHSAA State Representative

The Student Leadership committee has selected fifteen students from a competitive list of over eighty applicants to serve as the 2021-22 CHSAA State Reps. The final selections, which include a diverse group of students from every corner of Colorado, each offer unique backgrounds and perspectives that stood out among their peers.